Osseo

Built in 1926, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,040 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, hardwood floors, informal dining room, full partially-finished basement and one- and two-car detached garages. Listed by Jeffrey Steeves, 763-286-3550, and Michael Billiet, 763-402-3635, Edina Realty.

Minneapolis

Built in 1915, this two-bedroom, one-bath house located in the Hiawatha neighborhood has 1,383 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, original woodwork and built-ins, formal dining room, unfinished basement, partially fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Annie and Bob Pacieznik, Re/Max Results, 952-334-8225.

Lauderdale

Built in 1922, this two-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 960 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, remodeled eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, full unfinished basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Ben Hanf, Realty Group, 651-214-7772.