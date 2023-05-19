Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Bloomington

Built in 1951, this one-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,140 square feet and is being sold as is for an opportunity to renovate, flip or tear down and build. The house has an unfinished basement, fenced yard and a three-car insulated, heated garage. Listed by Joe Allen, Re/Max Results, 952-297-6636.

Minneapolis

Built in 1914, this two-bedroom, one-bath house in the Northrop neighborhood has 1,241 square feet and features an upper-level room, hardwood floors, central air conditioning, full basement, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Mark Abdel, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 651-283-8251.

West St. Paul

Built in 1956, this three-bedroom, one-bath rambler has 975 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, a full unfinished basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by JoAnn White, Realty Group, 763-913-8577.