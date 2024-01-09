Numbers
Wrestlers and coaches have hit some high marks recently:
1
No. 1-ranked 145-pounder Alex Braun of Woodbury, the defending Class 3A champion at 138 pounds, set a school record for career victories with his 232nd last week.
150
Farmington senior 189-pounder Cole Han-Lindemeyer, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, won for the 150th time in his high school career.
200
St. Michael-Albertville junior 152-pounder Landon Robideau, the 2023 Class 3A 132-pound state champion, took his 200th career victory while helping the Knights to first place in the Day 2, No. 1 bracket at The Clash National Duals in LaCrosse, Wis., over the weekend. Robideau, who has committed to wrestle at Minnesota, has not lost a high school match since his freshman season. Also at The Clash, St. Michael-Albertville defeated Staley (Kansas City, Mo.) 41-17 in the First Division championship match on Day 1. On Day 2, Chatfield finished second in the No. 1 bracket while Zumbrota-Mazeppa was fourth. Shakopee took first in the No. 3 bracket, and Stillwater was second in the No. 4 bracket.
900
Jim Jackson, second in Minnesota in all-time coaching victories after runs of success at Apple Valley and Shakopee, is now head coach at Staples-Motley and won his 900th career match Dec. 21.
State rankings
The most current team rankings, courtesy of TheGuillotine.com wrestling website.
Class 3A
1. St. Michael-Albertville; 2. Mounds View; 3. Stillwater; 4. Shakopee; 5. Albert Lea; 6. Hastings; 7. Wayzata; 8. Anoka; 9. Waconia; 10. Willmar; 11. Apple Valley; 12. Park of Cottage Grove.
Class 2A
1. Simley; 2. Kasson-Mantorville; 3. Becker; 4. Totino-Grace; 5. Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle/Montevideo; 6. Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 7. Watertown-Mayer; 8. Scott West; 9. Marshall; 10. Little Falls; 11. Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus; 12. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
Class 1A
1. Chatfield; 2. Jackson County Central; 3. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 4. Holdingford; 5. Staples-Motley; 6. Royalton/Upsala; 7. Frazee; 8. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 9. Paynesville Area; 10. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville; 11. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial; 12. Dover-Eyota.
Metro honor roll
Listed are metropolitan-area wrestlers with 14 or more reported victories. The cutoff for next week will be 18 victories
107 pounds
Turner Ross, Simley, 24-1
Anthony Heim, Shakopee, 24-2
Owen Larose, Mounds View, 24-3
Kale Westergaard, Big Lake, 24-5
Logan Refsnider, Totino-Grace, 23-2
Ashton Charmoli, St. Francis, 17-7
Saitaro Kong, Apple Valley, 17-9
Brayden Fobbe, Annandale/ML, 16-2
Nolan Bloch, Park of CG, 16-8
Liam Collins, Prior Lake, 15-1
Sylly Marx, Watertown-Mayer, 15-3
Elijah Lofton, New Prague, 15-5
Eli Schultz, St. Michael-Albertville, 15-5
Ryker Clobes, Howard Lake-W-W, 14-6
Noah Lund, Rogers, 14-8
Alex Xiong, Coon Rapids, 14-9
Aryan Karimnejad, Eastview, 14-12
114 pounds
Austin Grzywinski, Simley, 24-3
Lincoln Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville, 22-2
Brett Swenson, Mounds View, 21-1
Aidan Carlson, Mahtomedi, 21-7
Joe Dauffenbach, Stillwater, 21-7
Gabriel Michels, Howard Lake-W-W, 19-6
Grady Connelly, New Prague, 19-7
Anthony Nichols, Edina, 18-1
Zach Kellogg, Rogers, 18-5
Porter Pribyl, Annandale/ML, 17-1
Joel Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, 17-2
Wyatt Wald, Cambridge-Isanti, 17-6
Ian Lessard, Elk River, 16-2
Shaun Pearson, St. Francis, 15-8
121 pounds
Jackson Refsnider, Totino-Grace, 22-3
Lawson Eller, New Prague, 21-2
Shane Schwab, South St. Paul, 21-2
Carter Katherman, Waconia, 20-3
Raydon Graham, Howard Lake-W-W, 20-6
Noah Nicholson, Stillwater, 20-7
Titan Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, 19-0
Blake Beissel, Hastings, 19-1
Leo Edblad, Cambridge-Isanti, 19-1
Stephen Dragos, Chaska/Chan, 19-7
Cassen Brumm, Annandale/ML, 18-0
Luke Koenen, Wayzata, 18-3
Tyler Chenevert, Farmington, 18-8
Brody Bergeron, St. Michael-Albertville, 16-7
Alex Gau, Champlin Park, 15-3,
Will Schneider, Mounds View, 14-9
127 pounds
Jake Kos, Simley, 27-3
Tegan Sherk, St. Francis, 25-2
Tyler Turzinski, Shakopee, 25-4
Trey Beissel, Hastings, 21-1
Grant Marr, Forest Lake, 21-5
Sean O'Brien, Totino-Grace, 19-6
Chase Mills, St. Michael-Albertville, 18-4
Jack Bridenstine, Coon Rapids, 18-6
Kaleb Mead, Watertown-Mayer, 17-3
Spencer Lee, Eastview, 16-7
Grady Weinbrenner, Rogers, 16-7
Adam Brinkman, Irondale/SLP/StA, 16-9
Zach Mayo, Champlin Park, 15-8
Caleb Howe, Woodbury, 14-11,
Isaac Leonard, Stillwater, 14-12
133 pounds
Chase Stortz, Big Lake, 26-2
Justus Heeg, Simley, 23-6
Logan Swensen, Wayzata, 20-1
Aiden Enderlein, Eastview, 20-8
Gavin Jackson, St. Michael-Albertville, 19-9
Dino Tokin, Woodbury,18-9
Finn Bloomquist, Prior Lake, 16-6
Dane Krull, Chaska/Chan, 16-6
Mason Lund, Rogers, 16-7
Calvin Miller, Shakopee, 15-5
Kody Kohoutek, Forest Lake, 15-11
Sebastian Castin, Apple Valley, 15-13
Kaleb Gau, Mpls. Roosevelt, 14-3
139 pounds
Davis Parrow, Farmington, 27-1
Parker Lyden, Forest Lake, 27-3
Jayden Haueter, Apple Valley, 22-3
Ian Schultz, St. Michael-Albertville, 21-3
Austin Herbst, Totino-Grace, 20-7
Gunnar Hostetter, St. Francis, 20-7
Jonah Coffey, Woodbury, 20-8
Amilio Salas, Simley, 20-10
Connor Warren, Shakopee, 18-2
Jack Bainbridge, Hastings, 17-9
Tate Olson, Delano, 15-7
145 pounds
Alex Braun, Woodbury, 31-0
Ethan Sylvester, Totino-Grace, 26-0
Noah Trottier, Apple Valley, 22-9
Jackson Marr, Forest Lake, 21-11
Brandon Michel, New Prague, 20-7
Andrew Schwab, South St. Paul, 19-3
Tyson Charmoli, St. Francis, 18-1
Andreas Adamsson, Brooklyn Ctr/CA, 17-6
Dallas Sibbet, Big Lake, 16-4
Brady Swenson, Mounds View, 15-8
Blake Miller, Waconia, 15-13
Shay McClory, Annandale/ML, 14-2
Troy Doroff, Edina, 14-3
Kyle Linville, Shakopee, 14-8
Ethan Mangowi, Farmington, 14-12
152 pounds
Brad Little, Woodbury, 28-4
Tyler Laudenbach, Apple Valley, 26-8
Kyler Walters, Shakopee, 25-5
Landon Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville, 23-0
Cash Raymond, Simley, 23-2
Caden Grenier, Mounds View, 22-7
Bradee Dwinell, Waconia, 20-7
Lindson Turner, Stillwater, 18-7
Riley Forar, Lakeville North, 17-5
Cole LaFave, Annandale/ML, 16-2
Isaac Roberts, StP Highland Park, 16-3
Clayton Solberg, Irondale/SLP/StA, 16-5
John Graham, Prior Lake,14-7
Matthew Litchy, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 14-7
Jase Carlson, Rogers, 14-8
Dayton Dale, Forest Lake, 14-12
160 pounds
Nate Berchtold, South St. Paul, 27-1
Vristol Short, Simley, 24-6
Cael Olson, Delano, 22-2
Colton Loween, Mounds View, 22-4
Carter Skradski, Coon Rapids, 22-6
Edon Davis, Farmington, 20-8
Tyler Ruff, Lakeville North, 19-6
Charlie Petit, Wayzata, 18-5
A.J. Garcia, Apple Valley, 18-16
Jack Ferguson, Shakopee, 17-7
Wil Goldschmidt, Waconia, 16-9
Pierce Lewis, Eastview, 16-12
Russell Gillette, Chaska/Chan, 15-4
Isaac Hunter, Stillwater, 15-10
Sam Hunt, St. Agnes, 15-11
172 pounds
Jackson Barron, Shakopee, 26-2
Jed Wester, St. Michael-Albertville, 23-0,
Jacob McLaughlin, St. Agnes, 23-3
Brady Westall, New Prague, 23-3
Charles Mikely, Big Lake, 22-9
Bryce Burkett, Watertown-Mayer, 20-0
Ethan Swenson, Mounds View, 20-6
Michael Gillette, Chaska/Chan, 19-6
Mitch Knight, Champlin Park, 17-1
Apollo Ashby, Mounds View, 16-3
Jeff Ritter, Delano, 16-7
Myles Matthies, Apple Valley, 14-9
Cameron Ross, Coon Rapids, 14-10
189 pounds
Marcell Booth, Apple Valley, 25-3
Danny Martin, Simley, 23-7
Joe Kruse, Totino-Grace, 22-7
Charlie Witzel, St. Agnes, 20-3
Kenny Wells, Coon Rapids, 19-5
Tyler Graczyk, Howard Lake-W-W, 18-7
Blake Kruse, Lakeville North, 17-3
Carson Turner, Chaska/Chan, 17-3
Cole Han-Lindemyer, Farmington, 16-0
Carson Gellerman, Big Lake, 16-4
Joey Muhlstein, Mounds View, 16-6
Aydan Carlson, St. Francis, 15-0
Jackson, Green, Waconia, 15-9
215 pounds
Cooper Jahnke, Waconia, 25-5
Quin Morgan, Mounds View, 24-0
Cy Kruse, Totino-Grace, 24-1
Cito Tuttle, Stillwater, 21-2
Derrick Steinke, Hastings, 21-5
Hunter Gruba, Forest Lake, 21-7
Nathan Klatt, Annandale/ML, 18-0
Brock Zurn, Prior Lake, 18-3
Dominic Heim, Shakopee, 18-4
Andrew Bonk, South St. Paul, 16-8
Colton Long, Howard Lake-W-W, 14-6
Landon Odegard, Eastview, 14-7
Callen Krull, Chaska/Chan, 14-10
285 (Heavyweight)
Jack Bauer, Eastview, 22-5
Trajan Mussehl, Big Lake, 18-12
Mark Rendl, Forest Lake, 17-1
Hayden Skillings, Coon Rapids, 17-6
Andrew Olson, Stillwater, 17-8
Brody Perry, Edina, 16-4
Gavin Maxey, Mounds View, 16-4
Prentiss Derrick Jr., Chaska/Chan, 14-5
Owen Swedberg, Totino-Grace, 14-7
Clint White, Prior Lake, 14-7
GIRLS
100 pounds
Zoe Roddis, South St. Paul, 21-8
106 pounds
Vivian Diaz, South St. Paul, 21-8
Briana Martinez, South St. Paul, 16-5
112 pounds
Hannah Schuster, Apple Valley, 22-3
Gisele Gallegos, South St. Paul, 18-7
124 pounds
Andrea Quinones, Apple Valley, 22-3
130 pounds
Riley Meyers, Eastview, 15-1
Sina Guerra-Guardado, Apple Valley, 14-11
136 pounds
Cassy Gonzales, Apple Valley, 20-0
Hailey Jackson, South St. Paul, 14-7
148 pounds
Esperanza Calvillo, Apple Valley, 22-3
155 pounds
Grace Alagbo, Apple Valley, 18-1
170 pounds
Jemima Mukete, Apple Valley, 14-6
190 pounds
Gloriann Vigniavo, Apple Valley, 20-3
235 pounds
Lily Wolke, Apple Valley, 18-5