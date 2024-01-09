Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Numbers

Wrestlers and coaches have hit some high marks recently:

1

No. 1-ranked 145-pounder Alex Braun of Woodbury, the defending Class 3A champion at 138 pounds, set a school record for career victories with his 232nd last week.

150

Farmington senior 189-pounder Cole Han-Lindemeyer, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, won for the 150th time in his high school career.

200

St. Michael-Albertville junior 152-pounder Landon Robideau, the 2023 Class 3A 132-pound state champion, took his 200th career victory while helping the Knights to first place in the Day 2, No. 1 bracket at The Clash National Duals in LaCrosse, Wis., over the weekend. Robideau, who has committed to wrestle at Minnesota, has not lost a high school match since his freshman season. Also at The Clash, St. Michael-Albertville defeated Staley (Kansas City, Mo.) 41-17 in the First Division championship match on Day 1. On Day 2, Chatfield finished second in the No. 1 bracket while Zumbrota-Mazeppa was fourth. Shakopee took first in the No. 3 bracket, and Stillwater was second in the No. 4 bracket.

900

Jim Jackson, second in Minnesota in all-time coaching victories after runs of success at Apple Valley and Shakopee, is now head coach at Staples-Motley and won his 900th career match Dec. 21.

State rankings

The most current team rankings, courtesy of TheGuillotine.com wrestling website.

Class 3A

1. St. Michael-Albertville; 2. Mounds View; 3. Stillwater; 4. Shakopee; 5. Albert Lea; 6. Hastings; 7. Wayzata; 8. Anoka; 9. Waconia; 10. Willmar; 11. Apple Valley; 12. Park of Cottage Grove.

Class 2A

1. Simley; 2. Kasson-Mantorville; 3. Becker; 4. Totino-Grace; 5. Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle/Montevideo; 6. Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 7. Watertown-Mayer; 8. Scott West; 9. Marshall; 10. Little Falls; 11. Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus; 12. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.

Class 1A

1. Chatfield; 2. Jackson County Central; 3. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 4. Holdingford; 5. Staples-Motley; 6. Royalton/Upsala; 7. Frazee; 8. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 9. Paynesville Area; 10. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville; 11. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial; 12. Dover-Eyota.

Metro honor roll

Listed are metropolitan-area wrestlers with 14 or more reported victories. The cutoff for next week will be 18 victories

107 pounds

Turner Ross, Simley, 24-1

Anthony Heim, Shakopee, 24-2

Owen Larose, Mounds View, 24-3

Kale Westergaard, Big Lake, 24-5

Logan Refsnider, Totino-Grace, 23-2

Ashton Charmoli, St. Francis, 17-7

Saitaro Kong, Apple Valley, 17-9

Brayden Fobbe, Annandale/ML, 16-2

Nolan Bloch, Park of CG, 16-8

Liam Collins, Prior Lake, 15-1

Sylly Marx, Watertown-Mayer, 15-3

Elijah Lofton, New Prague, 15-5

Eli Schultz, St. Michael-Albertville, 15-5

Ryker Clobes, Howard Lake-W-W, 14-6

Noah Lund, Rogers, 14-8

Alex Xiong, Coon Rapids, 14-9

Aryan Karimnejad, Eastview, 14-12

114 pounds

Austin Grzywinski, Simley, 24-3

Lincoln Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville, 22-2

Brett Swenson, Mounds View, 21-1

Aidan Carlson, Mahtomedi, 21-7

Joe Dauffenbach, Stillwater, 21-7

Gabriel Michels, Howard Lake-W-W, 19-6

Grady Connelly, New Prague, 19-7

Anthony Nichols, Edina, 18-1

Zach Kellogg, Rogers, 18-5

Porter Pribyl, Annandale/ML, 17-1

Joel Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, 17-2

Wyatt Wald, Cambridge-Isanti, 17-6

Ian Lessard, Elk River, 16-2

Shaun Pearson, St. Francis, 15-8

121 pounds

Jackson Refsnider, Totino-Grace, 22-3

Lawson Eller, New Prague, 21-2

Shane Schwab, South St. Paul, 21-2

Carter Katherman, Waconia, 20-3

Raydon Graham, Howard Lake-W-W, 20-6

Noah Nicholson, Stillwater, 20-7

Titan Friederichs, Watertown-Mayer, 19-0

Blake Beissel, Hastings, 19-1

Leo Edblad, Cambridge-Isanti, 19-1

Stephen Dragos, Chaska/Chan, 19-7

Cassen Brumm, Annandale/ML, 18-0

Luke Koenen, Wayzata, 18-3

Tyler Chenevert, Farmington, 18-8

Brody Bergeron, St. Michael-Albertville, 16-7

Alex Gau, Champlin Park, 15-3,

Will Schneider, Mounds View, 14-9

127 pounds

Jake Kos, Simley, 27-3

Tegan Sherk, St. Francis, 25-2

Tyler Turzinski, Shakopee, 25-4

Trey Beissel, Hastings, 21-1

Grant Marr, Forest Lake, 21-5

Sean O'Brien, Totino-Grace, 19-6

Chase Mills, St. Michael-Albertville, 18-4

Jack Bridenstine, Coon Rapids, 18-6

Kaleb Mead, Watertown-Mayer, 17-3

Spencer Lee, Eastview, 16-7

Grady Weinbrenner, Rogers, 16-7

Adam Brinkman, Irondale/SLP/StA, 16-9

Zach Mayo, Champlin Park, 15-8

Caleb Howe, Woodbury, 14-11,

Isaac Leonard, Stillwater, 14-12

133 pounds

Chase Stortz, Big Lake, 26-2

Justus Heeg, Simley, 23-6

Logan Swensen, Wayzata, 20-1

Aiden Enderlein, Eastview, 20-8

Gavin Jackson, St. Michael-Albertville, 19-9

Dino Tokin, Woodbury,18-9

Finn Bloomquist, Prior Lake, 16-6

Dane Krull, Chaska/Chan, 16-6

Mason Lund, Rogers, 16-7

Calvin Miller, Shakopee, 15-5

Kody Kohoutek, Forest Lake, 15-11

Sebastian Castin, Apple Valley, 15-13

Kaleb Gau, Mpls. Roosevelt, 14-3

139 pounds

Davis Parrow, Farmington, 27-1

Parker Lyden, Forest Lake, 27-3

Jayden Haueter, Apple Valley, 22-3

Ian Schultz, St. Michael-Albertville, 21-3

Austin Herbst, Totino-Grace, 20-7

Gunnar Hostetter, St. Francis, 20-7

Jonah Coffey, Woodbury, 20-8

Amilio Salas, Simley, 20-10

Connor Warren, Shakopee, 18-2

Jack Bainbridge, Hastings, 17-9

Tate Olson, Delano, 15-7

145 pounds

Alex Braun, Woodbury, 31-0

Ethan Sylvester, Totino-Grace, 26-0

Noah Trottier, Apple Valley, 22-9

Jackson Marr, Forest Lake, 21-11

Brandon Michel, New Prague, 20-7

Andrew Schwab, South St. Paul, 19-3

Tyson Charmoli, St. Francis, 18-1

Andreas Adamsson, Brooklyn Ctr/CA, 17-6

Dallas Sibbet, Big Lake, 16-4

Brady Swenson, Mounds View, 15-8

Blake Miller, Waconia, 15-13

Shay McClory, Annandale/ML, 14-2

Troy Doroff, Edina, 14-3

Kyle Linville, Shakopee, 14-8

Ethan Mangowi, Farmington, 14-12

152 pounds

Brad Little, Woodbury, 28-4

Tyler Laudenbach, Apple Valley, 26-8

Kyler Walters, Shakopee, 25-5

Landon Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville, 23-0

Cash Raymond, Simley, 23-2

Caden Grenier, Mounds View, 22-7

Bradee Dwinell, Waconia, 20-7

Lindson Turner, Stillwater, 18-7

Riley Forar, Lakeville North, 17-5

Cole LaFave, Annandale/ML, 16-2

Isaac Roberts, StP Highland Park, 16-3

Clayton Solberg, Irondale/SLP/StA, 16-5

John Graham, Prior Lake,14-7

Matthew Litchy, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 14-7

Jase Carlson, Rogers, 14-8

Dayton Dale, Forest Lake, 14-12

160 pounds

Nate Berchtold, South St. Paul, 27-1

Vristol Short, Simley, 24-6

Cael Olson, Delano, 22-2

Colton Loween, Mounds View, 22-4

Carter Skradski, Coon Rapids, 22-6

Edon Davis, Farmington, 20-8

Tyler Ruff, Lakeville North, 19-6

Charlie Petit, Wayzata, 18-5

A.J. Garcia, Apple Valley, 18-16

Jack Ferguson, Shakopee, 17-7

Wil Goldschmidt, Waconia, 16-9

Pierce Lewis, Eastview, 16-12

Russell Gillette, Chaska/Chan, 15-4

Isaac Hunter, Stillwater, 15-10

Sam Hunt, St. Agnes, 15-11

172 pounds

Jackson Barron, Shakopee, 26-2

Jed Wester, St. Michael-Albertville, 23-0,

Jacob McLaughlin, St. Agnes, 23-3

Brady Westall, New Prague, 23-3

Charles Mikely, Big Lake, 22-9

Bryce Burkett, Watertown-Mayer, 20-0

Ethan Swenson, Mounds View, 20-6

Michael Gillette, Chaska/Chan, 19-6

Mitch Knight, Champlin Park, 17-1

Apollo Ashby, Mounds View, 16-3

Jeff Ritter, Delano, 16-7

Myles Matthies, Apple Valley, 14-9

Cameron Ross, Coon Rapids, 14-10

189 pounds

Marcell Booth, Apple Valley, 25-3

Danny Martin, Simley, 23-7

Joe Kruse, Totino-Grace, 22-7

Charlie Witzel, St. Agnes, 20-3

Kenny Wells, Coon Rapids, 19-5

Tyler Graczyk, Howard Lake-W-W, 18-7

Blake Kruse, Lakeville North, 17-3

Carson Turner, Chaska/Chan, 17-3

Cole Han-Lindemyer, Farmington, 16-0

Carson Gellerman, Big Lake, 16-4

Joey Muhlstein, Mounds View, 16-6

Aydan Carlson, St. Francis, 15-0

Jackson, Green, Waconia, 15-9

215 pounds

Cooper Jahnke, Waconia, 25-5

Quin Morgan, Mounds View, 24-0

Cy Kruse, Totino-Grace, 24-1

Cito Tuttle, Stillwater, 21-2

Derrick Steinke, Hastings, 21-5

Hunter Gruba, Forest Lake, 21-7

Nathan Klatt, Annandale/ML, 18-0

Brock Zurn, Prior Lake, 18-3

Dominic Heim, Shakopee, 18-4

Andrew Bonk, South St. Paul, 16-8

Colton Long, Howard Lake-W-W, 14-6

Landon Odegard, Eastview, 14-7

Callen Krull, Chaska/Chan, 14-10

285 (Heavyweight)

Jack Bauer, Eastview, 22-5

Trajan Mussehl, Big Lake, 18-12

Mark Rendl, Forest Lake, 17-1

Hayden Skillings, Coon Rapids, 17-6

Andrew Olson, Stillwater, 17-8

Brody Perry, Edina, 16-4

Gavin Maxey, Mounds View, 16-4

Prentiss Derrick Jr., Chaska/Chan, 14-5

Owen Swedberg, Totino-Grace, 14-7

Clint White, Prior Lake, 14-7

GIRLS

100 pounds

Zoe Roddis, South St. Paul, 21-8

106 pounds

Vivian Diaz, South St. Paul, 21-8

Briana Martinez, South St. Paul, 16-5

112 pounds

Hannah Schuster, Apple Valley, 22-3

Gisele Gallegos, South St. Paul, 18-7

124 pounds

Andrea Quinones, Apple Valley, 22-3

130 pounds

Riley Meyers, Eastview, 15-1

Sina Guerra-Guardado, Apple Valley, 14-11

136 pounds

Cassy Gonzales, Apple Valley, 20-0

Hailey Jackson, South St. Paul, 14-7

148 pounds

Esperanza Calvillo, Apple Valley, 22-3

155 pounds

Grace Alagbo, Apple Valley, 18-1

170 pounds

Jemima Mukete, Apple Valley, 14-6

190 pounds

Gloriann Vigniavo, Apple Valley, 20-3

235 pounds

Lily Wolke, Apple Valley, 18-5