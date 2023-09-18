The teams from St. Paul Highland Park and St. Paul Central will be the opponents Oct. 6 in the second annual Saint Paul Cup at Allianz Field, Minnesota United revealed Monday.

The Saint Paul Cup began last year with games pitting the teams from Washington and Harding. The plan is for it to give teams from different St. Paul schools the chance to play at Allianz Field each year.

Minnesota United goalkeeper Fred Emmings was a St. Paul Central student but signed as a professional and graduated before last year's inaugural Saint Paul Cup. He attended and plans to do so again this season.

"It's great to give these kids a chance to play in a stadium like that. I would have loved that," Emmings said. "As a kid, you watch it on TV. When you actually get to go and play, it's completely different. It's the sort of push kids need. They get to play in front of their friends and family in a huge stadium like that. It's probably one of the best things you can do. I'll be there. I'll be watching. Central, all day."

The event spins off the Mayor's Cup, an annual doubleheader since 2016 involving the teams from Como Park and Humboldt. The 2021 game was played in Allianz Field.

The girls match will begin at 5:30 p.m., the boys match at 7:30 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and admission is free. Tickets must be claimed through SeatGeek, an online ticketing service.

"Last year's inaugural Saint Paul Cup was a huge success and a wonderful event for our community," Minnesota United FC CEO Shari Ballard said. "It was awesome to be together and cheer for these inspiring young people."

Staff writer Jerry Zgoda contributed to this report.

State rankings

By the Minnesota High School Soccer Coaches Association

BOYS

Class 3A

1. Edina; 2. Wayzata; 3. Maple Grove; 4. Minneapolis Washburn; 5. Stillwater; 6. East Ridge; 7. Rochester Mayo; 8. Rosemount; 9. Osseo; 10. Woodbury.

Class 2A

1. Holy Angels; 2. Orono; 3. Hill-Murray; 4. DeLaSalle; 5. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 6. Willmar; 7. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 8. St. Thomas Academy; 9. Worthington; 10. Marshall.

Class 1A

1. Holy Family; 2. Minnehaha Academy; 3. Rochester Lourdes; 4. Breck; 5. St. Paul Academy; 6. St. Cloud Cathedral; 7. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 8. Maranatha; 9. Southwest Christian; 10. St. Paul Humboldt.

GIRLS

Class 3A

1. Wayzata; 2. Edina; 3. Woodbury; 4. Stillwater; 5. Blaine; 6. Minnetonka; 7. Centennial; 8. East Ridge; 9. Lakeville South; 10. White Bear Lake.

Class 2A

1. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 2. Mahtomedi; 3. Holy Angels; 4. Hill-Murray; 5. Alexandria; 6. Byron; 7. Winona; 8. Zimmerman; 9. Cloquet-Carlton; 10. Delano.

Class 1A

1. Providence Academy; 2. (tie) Minnehaha Academy and Southwest Christian; 4. Watertown-Mayer; 5. (tie) Esko and Rochester Lourdes; 7. St. Paul Academy; 8. St. Croix Prep; 9. St. Cloud Cathedral; 10. St. Charles.