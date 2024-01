One of biggest days of every high school gymnastics season took place Saturday.

Two notable meets were held: the MGJA Invitational, which took place at Farmington, and the MGGOA Invitational at Park Center. The MGJA is put on by the Minnesota Gymnastics Judges Association, and the MGGOA is organized by Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Officials Association.

Lakeville South, ranked first in Class 2A, won the MGJA with a team score of 146.25, nearly three-quarters of a team point better than runner-up (and No. 2 in 2A) Owatonna, which posted a score of 145,55. St. Michael-Albertville was third with 143.4, and 2022 Class 2A champion Wayzata was fourth at 143.1. St. Michael-Albertville's Jackie Bergeron won the all-around title with a 38.1.

The MGGOA was split into two divisions, based on each team's results to date. Apple Valley/Eastview took first place in the first division with a team score of 136.775 with Breck finishing as runner-up at 134.3. Osseo won the second division with a 122.15 score. Minneapolis Washburn came in second at 116.125. Washburn's Parker Stob won the overall all-around title at 35.625. Breck's Anika Golla won the first-division all-around championship, scoring 35.475.

State rankings

The rankings are compiled by the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association and based on an average of a team's three most recent scores.

Class 2A

1. Lakeville South, 145.608

2. Owatonna, 142.667

3. Wayzata, 141.467

4. Cambridge-Isanti, 139.342

5. Farmington, 138.567

6. Alexandria, 137.058

7. Rogers, 136.667

8. Stillwater, 136.000

9. New Prague, 135.858

10. Rosemount, 134.892

Class 1A

1. Worthington, 141.400

2. Melrose, 141.292

3. Becker, 138.808

4. Byron, 138.608

5. Mankato East, 138.425

6. Perham, 137.825

7. New London-Spicer, 137.542

8. Willmar, 136.675

9. Detroit Lakes, 135.867

10. Big Lake, 135.867

Metro honor roll

All-around

Jackie Bergeron St. Michael-Albertville, 38.1

Piper Keith, Lakeville South, 37.7

Annabelle Speers, Hopkins, 37.525

Alexa Drew, Lakeville South, 37.3

Nyah Symone Britt, Hopkins, 37.10

Sadie Zachman, Rogers, 36.7

Laney Schwellenbach, East Ridge, 36.6

Emerson Marken, Farmington, 36.25

Mikaela Lundvall, Wayzata, 36.2

Delaney Cunningham, Cretin-Derham Hall, 36.15

Maggie McCabe, Watertown-Mayer/M-W, 36.1

Kaylee Dehmer, Buffalo, 35.90

Ava Brosam, Hopkins, 35.85

Sydney West, Anoka, 35.8

Parker Stob, Mpls. Washburn, 35.625

Alexa Erzar, Rosemount, 35.5

Madilyn Tucker, Elk River, 34.975

Grace Vasil, Blaine/Andover, 34.65

Josie Mlejnek, While Bear Lake, 34.55

Michaela Osland, Centennial, 34.425

Hailey Beck, Elk River, 34.175

Vault

Jackie Bergeron, St. Michael-Albertville, 9.85

Sami Ernst, Forest Lake, 9.7

Nyah Symone Britt, Hopkins, 9.65

Annabelle Speers, Hopkins, 9.575

Maggie McCabe, Watertown-Mayer/M-W, 9.5

Ellyana Stamp, Forest Lake, 9.375

Parker Stob, Mpls. Washburn, 9.375

Ava Brosam, Hopkins, 9.35

Bella Richardson, Farmington, 9.35

Evelyn Mielke, Watertown-Mayer/M-W, 9.3

Sydney West, Anoka, 9.3

Zavieanna Johnson, Farmington, 9.2

Michaela Osland, Centennial, 9.125

Lydia Field, Buffalo, 9.05

Brielle Berube, Forest Lake, 9.0

Jessica Carik, Forest Lake, 9.0

Avarie Otto, Rosemount, 9.0

Anna Philipson, Forest Lake, 9.0

Sadie Zachman, Rogers, 9.0

Madilyn Tucker, Elk River, 8.975

Veronica Jones, St. Louis Park, 8.95

Ally Rekstad, Elk River, 8.85

Uneven bars

Piper Keith, Lakeville South, 9.65

Sami Ernst, Forest Lake, 9.5

Emma Oden, Farmington, 9.45

Anna Philipson, Forest Lake, 9.45

Annabelle Speers, Hopkins, 9.45

Alyssa Fleahman, Elk River, 9.4

Hailey Beck, Elk River, 9.1

Emerson Marken, Farmington, 9.05

Sadie Zachman, Rogers, 9.05

Amelia Bonnett, Forest Lake, 9.0

Sydney West, Anoka, 9.0

Maddie Sanders, Watertown-Mayer/M-W, 8.9

Nyah Symone Britt, Hopkins, 8.8

Addy Mueller, White Bear Lake, 8.75

Michaela Osland, Centennial, 8.7

Kendall Cole, Elk River, 8.6

Sydney Martin, Elk River, 8.6

Balance beam

Autumn Schmidt, Lakeville South, 9.5

Anna Philipson, Forest Lake, 9.475

Nyah Symone Britt, Hopkins, 9.475

Ally Rekstad, Elk River, 9.4

Sydney West, Anoka, 9.375

Hailey Beck, Elk River, 9.35

Sami Ernst, Forest Lake, 9.35

Sadie Zachman, Rogers, 9.35

Maddie Sanders, Watertown-Mayer/M-W, 9.35

Kaylee Dehmer, Buffalo, 9.325

Emerson Marken, Farmington, 9.325

Maggie McCabe, Watertown-Mayer/M-W, 9.35

Sydney Martin, Elk River, 9.3

Brielle Berube, Forest Lake, 9.275

Alexa Erzar, Rosemount, 9.25

Annabelle Speers, Hopkins, 9.25

Alaina Bergeson, Forest Lake, 9.2

Lily Jenness, Buffalo, 9.2

Payten St. Aubin, Elk River, 9.175

Lauren Johnson, Farmington, 9.15

Bella Richardson, Farmington, 9.15

Sophie Mahnke, Rogers, 9.125

Hailey Henry, Forest Lake, 9.1

Michaela Osland, Centennial, 9.1

Madilyn Tucker, Elk River, 9.1

Floor exercise

Kendall Cole, Elk River, 9.85

Alexa Drew, Lakeville South, 9.6

Anna Philipson, Forest Lake, 9.6

Laney Schwellenbach, East Ridge, 9.6

Alyssa Fleahman, Elk River, 9.525

Alexa Erzar, Rosemount, 9.475

Annabelle Speers, Hopkins, 9.475

Sami Ernst, Forest Lake, 9.45

Bella Richardson, Farmington, 9.45

Sadie Zachman, Rogers, 9.45

Maggie McCabe, Watertown-Mayer/M-W, 9.4

Hailey Henry, Forest Lake, 9.35

Kaylee Dehmer, Buffalo, 9.325

Macyn Hins, Farmington, 9.3

Nyah Symone Britt, Hopkins, 9.25

Madilyn Tucker, Elk River, 9.25

Kylee Loren, Anoka, 9.225

Payton Hecksel, Watertown-Mayer/M-W, 9.2

Parker Stob, Mpls. Washburn, 9.2

Aubrey Baker, Farmington, 9.15

Hailey Beck, Elk River, 9.15

Alyssa Brendel, Anoka, 9.15

Emma Larsen, Forest Lake, 9.15

Sophie Mahnke, Rogers, 9.15