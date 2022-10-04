The Minnesota State High School Coaches Association (MSHSCA) will induct five new members into its Hall of Fame at its annual banquet on Saturday at the Sheraton Minneapolis West Hotel in Minnetonka.
The inductees are Skip Dolan of Annandale, Shelly Eklund of Eagan, Bill Gottenborg of Hawley, Don Krusemark of Mankato West and Les Zellman of St. James.
The MSHSCA will also recognize the 2021-22 championship coaches, Coaches of the Year, and Assistant Coaches of the Year winners in all sports.
Etc.
- The Gophers men's hockey team remained at No. 2 in the USCHO poll after its season-opening sweep of Division I newcomer Lindenwood. Minnesota State Mankato, the Gophers' opponent this weekend, fell two spots to No. 5 even though the Mavericks have yet to play a game.
- The Gophers volleyball team (7-5) fell four spots to No. 11 in the latest AVCA poll after a five-set loss to unranked Northwestern last week.
- The Gophers men's golf team finished the 15-team Marquette Intercollegiate in 10th place with a three-round score of 874, 29 shots behind winner Auburn in River Hills, Wis.