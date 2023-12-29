The atmosphere Friday at Plymouth Ice Center for the highly anticipated matchup between the top two teams in Class 2A boys hockey felt more like a section championship game

No. 1 Minnetonka and No. 2 Wayzata entered the matinee meeting unbeaten, and after 51 minutes of regulation plus an eight-minute overtime, their status remained the same. They played to a 1-1 tie in front of a capacity crowd at the Premier Holiday Classic.

David Baer broke a scoreless tie in the third period for a 1-0 Minnetonka lead. Rhys Wallin tied it with less than five minutes remaining in regulation. Wayzata generated five shots on goal during an overtime power play but came up empty.