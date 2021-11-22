A head-on crash in northwestern Minnesota early Monday has left one person dead.

The State Patrol said a 40-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Aveo crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on about 12:30 a.m. on Center Street west of Hwy. 59 in Wyandotte Township in Pennington County.

The name of the Aveo driver has not been released, but the patrol said he was from St. Paul.

Two people in the vehicle that was hit - a 73-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman from Red Lake Falls, Minn. - were taken to Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls with non-critical injuries, the patrol said.