Halloween event at Juxtaposition Art

Children took part in the annual Halloween event at Juxtaposition Art (JXTA) in Minneapolis. Charlesa Dixon, who works at JXTA and organized the event, said she is a big fan of Halloween events and travels to the many in the metro area. She was inspired to bring a Halloween experience to her neighborhood and make it free and accessible to all. Several artists at JXTA designed and created the Haunted Forest experience that included games, treats, hot cider, and the option to take home a pumpkin.