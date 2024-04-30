Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti's newly installed transitional council chose former Sports Minister Fritz Belizaire as the country's prime minister Tuesday as it presses forward in its monumental task of trying to establish a stable new government amid stifling violence.

Belizaire replaces Michel Patrick Boisvert, the former minister of economy and finance who was the current interim prime minister.

The nine-member transitional council, seven of whom have voting rights, is choosing a new prime minister and Cabinet in a bid to help quell gang violence that is choking the capital of Port-au-Prince and beyond.

Belizaire had the support of four of the voting members. After announcing his appointment, the council went back behind closed doors to discuss the Cabinet.