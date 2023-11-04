Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

George Sandven passed for 403 yards and five touchdowns to lead Gustavus Adolphus to a 38-20 victory over Carleton on Saturday in St. Peter, Minn., to give the Gusties a spot in the MIAC championship game.

The Gusties (6-3, 4-0 Northwoods Division), who have won five in a row, will play at Bethel — who defeated Concordia (Moorhead) 31-14 on Saturday — next weekend for the MIAC's automatic berth in the Division III playoffs.

Carleton led 13-7 early in the second quarter before Gustavus scored 17 points in the final eight minutes of the half to open a 24-13 halftime lead.

Jake Breitbach caught 12 passes for 227 yards and three TDs and River Wood rushed for 143 yards for the Gusties, who had 541 yards in offense.

St. John's 49, St. Olaf 10: Aaron Syverson passed for 233 yards and three TDs to lead the Johnnies, ranked No. 19 in Division III, to a victory in Northfield.

Augsburg 42, Macalester 34: Cade Sheehan threw for 220 yards and four TDs as the visiting Auggies held on. Michael Nadeau passed for 434 yards and five TDs for the Scots.

Hamline 33, St. Scholastica 26: Malik Wynn rushed for 110 yards and two TDs and Alejandro Villanueva threw two TD passes as the Pipers outlasted the Saints in Duluth.

Minnesota-Morris 30, Martin Luther 27: Gregory Ohman's 92-yard fumble return and Isaiah Henderson's interception in the final three minutes rallied the Cougars in New Ulm.

Northwestern (St. Paul) 36, Westminster 18: Cody Duffy passed for 202 yards and two TDs to pace the Eagles past the visiting Blue Jays.

Division II

Bemidji State 27, Minnesota State Moorhead 14: Brandon Alt passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Beavers, ranked No. 9 in Division II, past the Dragons. Jack Strand passed for 310 yards and two TDs for the Dragons and tied the school season record of 34 TD passes. Gage Florence had 10 receptions for the Dragons to set a school record with 101 receptions this season. He caught 100 last season.

Minnesota Duluth 44, Concordia (St. Paul) 32: Kyle Walljasper threw three first-half TD passes and also caught a 34-yard TD pass from Jimmy Durocher as the host Bulldogs beat the Golden Bears. Conner Cordts passed for 302 yards and three TDs for Concordia.

Minnesota State Mankato 49, Winona State 42: Shen Butler-Lawson Jr. rushed for 172 yards and three TDs and Hayden Ekern passed for 328 yards and two TDs to help the visiting Mavericks, ranked No. 10 in D-II, overcome the Warriors.

Mary 32, Southwest Minnesota State 28: The Marauders scored with 37 seconds remaining to win in Bismarck, N.D. Marcus Martin threw two touchdown passes and Donald Austin rushed for 140 yards and a TD for the Mustangs.

Augustana 31, Northern State 21: The Vikings, ranked No. 16 in D-II, remained in a tie for first place in the NSIC with the victory over the host Wolves.

Wayne State (Neb.) 28, Sioux Falls 20: Nick Bohn threw three TD passes to lead the Wildcats past the host Cougars.