One of two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man during an attempted marijuana sale last spring in St. Paul has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Traivon D. Campbell, 22, of St. Paul entered his plea Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court in the death of Michael A. Pleasants, also of St. Paul, on April 26.

Pleasants was killed shortly after midnight in the 200 block of Bates Avenue in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

Under a plea agreement, Campbell would be sentenced to 10 years and eight months. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, he can expect to serve about six years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Campbell also agreed to testify against co-defendant Kerri M. Roan, 18, of St. Paul. Roan remains jailed on a second-degree murder charge and is scheduled to go on trial June 5.

According to the criminal complaints:

Police officers arrived at the scene to find Pleasants dead on the ground next to a car. He had been shot in the head.

A nearby surveillance camera set up to sweep the area had recorded Pleasants standing by the car with two men before it panned away. When it panned back, Pleasants was on the ground.

Pleasants had been texting shortly before the shooting with Campbell, who was asking about buying marijuana.

After his arrest, Campbell initially denied involvement in the shooting. But when told of the texts and surveillance images, he admitted he was at the scene. However, Campbell said, Roan was the shooter.

Roan denied any involvement in Pleasants' death. He also denied writing a note found by investigators in his home that read, "I had to earth a [man] last night." Roan's girlfriend said the note was in his handwriting.