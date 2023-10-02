The sad circumstances of Sen. Dianne Feinstein's last months in office — her physical infirmity, obvious cognitive decline and her steadfast refusal to step down — are hard to forget right now.

So are the many predictions that her final months in office would tarnish her legacy.

But can we please set all that aside for now?

Do not let that overshadow the record of this remarkable 90-year-old woman who rose to power at a time when politics was dominated by men.

What's more, she did so under the most tragic of circumstances. She became mayor of San Francisco in 1978, following the assassinations of incumbent Mayor George Moscone and Councilman Harvey Milk.

A number of firsts followed: Feinstein was the first woman to serve as a U.S. senator from California, the first woman to chair the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Senate Rules Committee, and first woman to be top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.

But her legacy goes far beyond breaking down barriers for women.

Take a look at her legislative record: She authored the 1994 assault weapons ban. Created legislation to protect California's resources, including bills that allocated $300 million in funds to preserve Lake Tahoe. Along with the late Sen. John McCain, she sponsored an amendment to a defense bill that banned the torture of foreign detainees in U.S. custody.

"She was a political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a prepared statement. "She broke down barriers and glass ceilings, but never lost her belief in the spirit of political cooperation."

In 1994 as she faced a monied opponent in Michael Huffington for the United States Senate, she fought particularly hard for votes and support in the Central Valley. Having firmly secured the Senate seat in this election, she never turned her back on the Valley, particularly on water. It is hard to imagine the Valley being so fortunate for 30 years again.

Dianne Feinstein's career deserves to be celebrated and respected, but that doesn't mean we should completely overlook the circumstances of her passing.

Her decision to remain in office and the consequences that it holds for California should serve as a lesson, both for elected officials and voters.

Age and illness are issues that must be taken into consideration, both to help ensure that are leaders are able to serve out their terms, as well as to open the door for the next generation of leaders.

Gov. Newsom now must do exactly what he had so hoped to avoid: appoint a successor to the woman he's described as a "dear friend, a lifelong mentor, and a role model."

"I don't want to make another appointment. I don't think the people of California want me to make another appointment," Newsom said nearly three weeks ago on Meet the Press. "We hope we never have to make this decision."

It's a decision practically guaranteed to be among the most politically fraught in his career as governor.

The governor promised months ago to appoint a Black woman to replace Feinstein, should the need arise.

He reiterated that during his Meet the Press appearance, by agreeing to "abide by what I said very publicly on a consistent basis" — that is, to appoint a Black woman.

At the same time, he made it clear that he would not appoint a current candidate for Feinsteins' seat, but rather, would pick a "caretaker" to serve out her term, so as not to influence the outcome of the March 2024 primary.

That's already an extremely competitive race with three Democratic frontrunners: Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Katie Porter and Rep. Barbara Lee, with Schiff and Porter currently in the lead.

Lee, who is Black, is highly regarded and one of the obvious choices for an appointment, had Newsom not summarily disqualified her — a decision that drew an angry response from Lee.

"The idea that a Black woman should be appointed only as a caretaker to simply check a box is insulting to countless Black women across this country who have carried the Democratic Party to victory election after election.

"There are currently no Black women serving in the Senate. Since 1789, there have only been two Black woman Senators, who have served a total of 10 years. The perspective of Black women in the U.S. Senate is sorely needed — and needed for more than a few months. Governor Newsom knows this, which is why he made the pledge in the first place."

Newsom is now in an extremely awkward position — one of his own making.

He may, however, be overestimating how that appointment will influence the March election.

That's only five months away, and that hardly gives an appointee time to forge a record in the Senate.

While polls show there are still many undecided voters, at this point Schiff and Lee have a strong lead, with Lee trailing.

Under the circumstances, the power of the incumbency may not as strong as it might normally be. This appointment is temporary and hardly a coronation.

Newsom should absolutely keep his promise by appointing a Black woman to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

She should be both willing to serve and well-qualified for the job — regardless of whether she's a current candidate. And now there are only 47 Democrats in the Senate, along with 49 Republicans and three independents.

Newsom has no time to waste.