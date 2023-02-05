Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A grain silo exploded in western Minnesota, sending its roof skyward and leaving a firefighter with noncritical injuries and two fire trucks damaged, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday on farm property about 8 miles south of Osakis in Orange Township, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

As firefighters were battling the flames, the silo's top blew off and struck two fire trucks, the Sheriff's Office said. Damage to one of the rigs left it inoperable.

One firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials offered no specifics on whether the firefighter was injured by the silo blast or some other way.

Officials have yet to offer a preliminary cause for the blast.