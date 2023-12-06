Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Skylar Vetter made 29 saves as the No. 2 Gophers women's hockey team and No. 8 St. Cloud State skated to a 1-1 tie at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Tuesday in St. Cloud before the Gophers earned the extra point by winning the shootout.

Ella Huber and Allie Franco scored in the shootout for the Gophers (13-2-1, 9-2-1 WCHA), who had won eight consecutive games going into Tuesday.

Peyton Hemp's power-play goal with 4½ minutes remaining in the first period gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead.

The Huskies tied the score on a goal by Addi Scribner with 14 minutes, 26 seconds remaining in the second period.

After a scoreless third period, the Gophers outshot the Huskies 6-0 in OT, but St. Cloud State goalie Sanni Ahola finished with 27 saves.

The Gophers, who defeated the Huskies 2-1 on Oct. 17 at Ridder Arena, return home this weekend to face third-ranked Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday.

"We gutted it out," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "We're excited to get those two points on the road and head back home to face the Badgers."