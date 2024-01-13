GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

2 p.m., Sunday vs. Nebraska at Williams Arena

TV; radio: Streamed on B1G+; 96.7-FM

Pregame reading: Ten months later, Lindsay Whalen finally ready to set foot in Williams Arena.

. . .

Kent Youngblood's preview:

Opening bell: The Gophers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) are looking for consecutive Big Ten victories for the first time since February 2022. They are coming off an 82-66 victory at Michigan on Tuesday, one in which they had a season-best day from behind the three-point arc, going 15-for-28. The Gophers are 10-2 at Williams Arena this season, the only losses coming to Connecticut and Maryland. ... Nebraska (12-4, 4-1) is off to a strong start after beating Illinois at home Thursday night. The Cornhuskers' conference victories are against the Illini, Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin. Their only conference loss was to No. 14 Indiana. ... The Gophers and Nebraska rank seventh and eighth, respectively, in scoring in the Big Ten, second and fifth in points allowed, second and third in opponent field goal percentage and fourth and fifth in threes made per game.

Watch her: Gophers forward Mallory Heyer hit a career-high six threes and scored a season-high 21 points vs. Michigan. Freshman Grace Grocholski scored 16 of her 19 points in the Gophers' fourth quarter. ... The Huskers have a strong inside-out game with post Alexis Markowski and guard Jaz Shelley. Markowski is fifth in the Big Ten in scoring (17.7), first in rebounding (10.0) and seventh in field goal percentage (.505) and has scored in double figures in every game. Shelley is 11th in the conference in three-point shooting (.340).

Forecast: Nebraska is 3-1 on the road this season and will be tough to beat. But a victory here would be a nice item on the resume for a team with NCAA tournament dreams.

