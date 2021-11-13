OFFENSIVE MVP

Alex Padilla, Iowa

The sophomore quarterback, making his first career start, completed 11 of 24 passes for 206 yards, including second-half touchdowns of 72 yards to Charlies Jones and 27 yards to Keegan Johnson.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa

The defensive end made 10 tackles, including three for losses and a sack for a 7-yard loss late in the fourth quarter.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Gophers drives that reached the Iowa 15-yard line or better but ended in field goals. They also had a field goal blocked on a drive that reached the Iowa 33.

275:28 Streak of Iowa not trailing in the series that dated to the fourth quarter in 2016. The Gophers ended with Matthew Trickett's 31-yard field goal as time expired in the first half for a 13-10 lead.

20:30 First-half time of possession for the Gophers, while Iowa had the ball for 9:30. The Gophers ran 37 first-half plays to Iowa's 24. For the game, the Gophers led 40:20 to 19:40.

RANDY JOHNSON