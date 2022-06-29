Friday marks the first anniversary of the NCAA allowing student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, and Wednesday, a group of Gophers football players announced they're teaming to do just that.

The players are starting the Twin Cities NIL Club, which will operate as a membership-based organization that will allow fans access to players and a chance to support them. For $199, those interested can buy a 2022 access pass to the club that will allow members:

A meet-and-greet with the team.

An annual NIL club members-only tailgate.

An online community to engage with players.

Access to player-created content.

Proceeds will be distributed evenly among every player that is participating in the NIL Club.

The NIL club has a website — TwinCitiesNILClub.com – where fans starting in July can purchase a digital access pass to the players' content. Fans also can join an early access list on the website to find out more about the program.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan is among the players who'll be part of the Twin Cities NIL Club.

"We have always known that we have some of the best fans in the nation, and now we get to show the fans that we care,'' Morgan wrote in a Tweet.