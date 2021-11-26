"The Uninvited," by Dorothy Macardle

The book, originally published in the United Kingdom as "Uneasy Freehold," was made into a movie in 1944 starring Ray Milland and Ruth Hussey. As soon as I began reading the review of the book I recognized the plot and remembered the movie. I would guess the old adage, "The book is always better than the movie" is likely true in the case of "The Uninvited."

Marci Whitbeck, Hastings

