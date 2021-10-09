MINNESOTA UNITED FC GAMEDAY

3 p.m. vs. Colorado • BSN, 1500-AM

Loons update: The Loons (9-8-10), who are in seventh place in the Western Conference standings, meet the Rapids for the third time this season. Colorado won the first two meetings, which were both played in Colorado, 3-2 on May 8 and 2-0 on July 7. ... The Loons, who have scored only 30 goals this season, second fewest in the Western Conference, will be without Michael Boxall, Robin Lod, Romain Metanire, Jukka Raitala and Dayne St. Clair. They are playing for teams in World Cup qualifying. ...The Loons, who are 2-2-1 in their past five matches, will have Emanuel Reynoso, whose one-game suspension for getting a red card in the 89th minute last Saturday against FC Dallas was overturned on appeal.

Rapids update: Colorado (13-5-9), in third place in the Western Conference, is coming off a 3-0 loss at Seattle last Sunday. ... The Rapids, who have won just one of their past six matches (1-1-4), will be without midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Mark-Anthony Kaye because of international duty. Defender Lucas Esteves, who picked up a red card in the second half against Seattle, will be available after his one-game suspension was overturned on appeal. ... Colorado is 6-4-3 on the road this season.

Injuries: For the Loons, Justin McMaster (thigh), Jan Gregus (ankle) and Hassani Dotson (knee) are out. The Rapids report no injuries.

JOEL RIPPEL