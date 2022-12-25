Game-winning field goal pushes Vikings past New York Giants
Vikings kicker Greg Joseph made a 61-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to win a football game over the New York Giants on Saturday, Dec. 24 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
By
Elizabeth Flores, Jerry Holt and Carlos Gonzalez
December 24, 2022 - 6:05 PM
Greg Joseph (1) of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after a 61-yard field goal to win the game in the fourth quarter Saturday, December 24, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during team introductions.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Danielle Hunter (99) of the Minnesota Vikings pressures New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) in the third quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
New York Giants Daniel Jones (8) is tackled by Patrick Peterson (7) of the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Fans dressed in white for a White Out.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates a first down catch with K.J. Osborn (17) in the third quarter.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) catches the ball for a first down before being stopped by New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) in the second quarter as the Minnesota Vikings take on the New York Giants.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Justin Jefferson (18) of the Minnesota Vikings catches touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates his touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Harrison Phillips (97) of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a stop in the fourth quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Kirill Kaprizov (97) of the Minnesota Wild and teammates did the Skol Chant.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah II (33) knocks the ball out of New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) to force a fumble in the second quarter.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99), left, and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah II (33) celebrate after sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) in the third quarter.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Jordan Hicks (58) of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after breaking up a pass in the fourth quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) caught a fourth quarter catch over New York Giants safety Julian Love (20).
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Khyiris Tonga (95) of the Minnesota Vikings knocks down a pass by New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) in the fourth quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) avoids a third quarter sack by New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97).
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
T.J. Hockenson (87) of the Minnesota Vikings catches a pass touchdown in the fourth quarter touchdown.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Josh Metellus (44) of the Minnesota Vikings blocks a punt by Jamie Gillan (6) of the New York Giants in the fourth quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) breaks away from Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Greg Joseph (1) of the Minnesota Vikings makes a 61-yard field goal to win the game in the fourth quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) celebrates his 61 yard winning field goal as New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) walked off the field.