Yugoslavia-born, Minneapolis-based Zoran Mojsilov creates mostly massive outdoor sculptures made of rock and other natural materials, but he also makes smaller, indoor-friendly works, sometimes of wood. He came to Minneapolis nearly 40 years ago. In this photo gallery, he is pictured in his NE Minneapolis studio and at his solo exhibition at the Museum of Russian Art.