Gallery: Vikings stomp Packers at Lambeau, Cousins out with foot injury

It was a bitter-sweet win for the Vikings over rival Green Bay Packers this weekend. The purple and gold won 24-10, but starting quarterback Kirk Cousins came out with a potential Achilles injury in the fourth quarter. Vikings advance to 4-4.