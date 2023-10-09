Gallery: Vikings fall to Chiefs 27-20

Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) recovered a ball fumbled by Vikings tight end Josh Oliver (84) on the first play from scrimmage Sunday, the latest lost fumble in a season full of them for the Vikings. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a pass as he was rushed by the Vikings’ Jaquelin Roy. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (5) broke up a second-quarter pass intended for Kansas City wide receiver Justin Watson (84). Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) sacked Patrick Mahomes (15) in the first quarter — Hunter’s sixth sack in five games this season. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings linebackers D.J. Wonnum (98), left, and Danielle Hunter (99) celebrated after Hunter’s first-quarter sack of Patrick Mahomes. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) tried to get off a pass amid a crowd in the fourth quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings running back Ty Chandler (32) carried the ball for a first down as he was pursued by Kansas City linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) on a second-quarter fake punt. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Vikings rookie receiver Jordan Addison (3) kept both feet inbound for a second-quarter touchdown. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune The Chiefs defense pressured Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to throw an incompletion on the game’s final drive. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Kansas City veteran receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was tackled by Vikings safety Josh Metellus in the third quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) was called for pass interference has he collided with Kansas City receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a fourth-down play. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Vikings safety Harrison Smith looked dismayed after being called for pass interference in the third quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) danced around the Vikings pressure during the first half. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce (87) returned from an ankle injury to score a touchdown in the third quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce celebrated the 75th regular-season touchdown of his Hall of Fame career. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) reached for a pass thrown just over his head in the third quarter. Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) was covering on the play. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson (18) had a quiet day before departing because of an injury, catching three passes for 28 yards. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) scored on a 9-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings fans celebrated after a Greg Joseph field goal. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) took the ball away from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) at the end of this play in the third quarter, but the officials ruled that Kelce was down by contact. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) thought he stripped Travis Kelce of the ball on this play, as did his teammates, but officials thought otherwise. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Kansas City cornerback L’jarius Sneed (38) got tangled up with Vikings receiver Jordan Addison (3) in the fourth quarter. No flag was called on the play. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune With the Vikings needing a Hail Mary on the final play of the game, they didn’t get a pass off, as quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) was sacked by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Vikings fans showed their frustration after watching the team lose at home for the third time in as many games this season. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Vikings counterpart Kevin O’Connell shook hands following Sunday’s game. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune } © 2023 Star Tribune