Gallery: Vikings fall to Chargers

The Vikings fell to 0-3 with a 28-24 loss to Los Angeles at U.S. Bank Stadium.
By
Star Tribune staff
, Star Tribune
September 24, 2023 - 7:59 PM
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) threw under pressure in the second quarter Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21), center, and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (40) took down Los Angeles receiver Keenan Allen during the second quarter.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Chargers safety J.T. Woods (22) and linebacker Joey Bosa (97) and Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) all tried to snag a loose ball in the second quarter.
Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Vikings star Justin Jefferson (18) broke free from Chargers safety JT Woods (22) for a 52-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Vikings tight end Josh Oliver (84) celebrated his touchdown reception during the second quarter.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) pulled the ball away from Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) — the Vikings’ latest lost fumble in a season full of them.
Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was unhappy with a ruling near the end of the first half.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) was sacked after he was forced out to the pocket in the third quarter.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) got away with pulling on the facemask of Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (7) in the second quarter.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) tripped up Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) in the first half.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89) scored the second of his two first-half touchdowns.
Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (9) and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) stopped Vikings running back Ty Chandler (32) for no gain in the third quarter.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Vikings star Justin Jefferson (18) high-stepped into the end zone for his first touchdown of the season, coming on a 52-yard catch.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Justin Jefferson did his signature “Griddy” celebration following his fourth-quarter, go-ahead touchdown.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Vikings fans got fired up during the fourth quarter.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Los Angeles receiver Joshua Palmer (5) pulled in the go-ahead touchdown pass off the helmet of Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) in the fourth quarter.
Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) often found his pocket collapsing, but he was able to fire this pass in the fourth quarter.
Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Defended by Los Chargers linebacker Nick Niemann (31), Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) couldn’t catch a pass in the final minute. The ball was tipped to linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., who reeled it in for a clinching interception.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (9) prepared to snare a tipped pass in the end zone for the decisive interception in the game’s closing moments.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Los Angeles cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) walked off the U.S. Bank field a winner.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) tipped the ball away from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) before he could get off a throw in the third quarter.
Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Vikings defensive end Jonathan Bullard (90) celebrated what seemed like a critical play at the time — stuffing the Chargers on fourth down to get the offense the ball back in great field position.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) was brought down by Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) in the third quarter.
Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrated as Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) picked himself off the turf.
Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune
Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) held the ball alongside his teammates after recovering a first-quarter fumble.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Unhappy Vikings fans looked on after watching their team lose at home for the second time this season.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) talked with wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) on the sidelines.