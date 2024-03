Gallery: Totino-Grace toppled DeLaSalle in Class 3A state semifinals

Totino-Grace and DeLaSalle's boys basketball teams met in a Class 3A semifinal game during the high school state basketball tournament on Thursday. Totino-Grace will advance to the Class 3A championship game on Saturday after defeating DeLaSalle 74-67.