Furry friends ease anxieties during blood drive

The U of M held a joint event between PAWS (Pet Away Worry & Stress) and an American Red Cross blood drive inside Coffman Memorial Union on campus in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. More than 250 volunteers signed up to donate blood during a time when donations are low.