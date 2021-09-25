GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Bailey Ober, pitcher

The starter threw five shutout innings before giving up a home run shortly before his departure in the sixth inning. Overall, he allowed four hits with no walks and struck out six.

BY THE NUMBERS

4-4 Record the Twins need through their final eight games to avoid a 90-loss season.

15 Number of home runs Byron Buxton has this year, one off his season-high mark set in 2017 through 140 games. He's played just 53 this season.

0-for-20 George Springer's luck against the Twins this season, including going 0-for-4 Friday.

UP NEXT

Twins righthander John Gant (5-9, 3.76 ERA) vs. Toronto lefty Robbie Ray (12-6, 2.72) at 6:10 p.m. Saturday at Target Field in the third installment of a four-game series.

MEGAN RYAN