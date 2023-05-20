FRIDAY
BASeball
LAKE
• Minnetonka 11, Edina 0
• St. Michael-Alb. 2, Hopkins 1
METRO EAST
• Hastings 10, Hill-Murray 1
• Mahtomedi 6, South St. Paul 1
• St. Thomas Academy 2, Two Rivers 1
METRO WEST
• St. Louis Park 7, Benilde-St. Marg. 3
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Belle Plaine 6, Sibley East 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine 11, Rogers 3
SKYLINE
• St. Agnes 5-11, St. Croix Prep 1-0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Mounds View 5-4, Irondale 1-3
• Park of C.G. 2, East Ridge 0
• Stillwater 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
• White Bear Lake 2, Forest Lake 1
• Woodbury 10, Roseville 1
TRI-METRO
• St. Anthony 6, Fridley 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Bemidji 14, Maple Grove 7
• Bemidji 5, Osseo 1
• Buffalo 8, Moorhead 2
• Burnsville 11, Roch. John Marshall 3
• Burnsville 8, Faribault 0
• Chaska 7, Totino-Grace 4
• Chisago Lakes 4, Hermantown 1
• DeLaSalle 1, Hutchinson 0
• Delano 6, Kasson-Mantorville 1
• Duluth East 7, Coon Rapids 5
• Glencoe-SL 18, Mayer Lutheran 3
• LMAC 21, North Lakes 8
• Mankato East 11, Jordan 7
• Mpls. Washburn 5, Bloom. Kennedy 4
• Monticello 8, Anoka 7
• New London-Spicer 7, Morris/C-A 3
• New Prague 3, St. Peter 0
• Pine City 4, Mound Westonka 3
• Princeton 19, Zimmerman 0
• Spring Lake Park 16, Cambridge-Isanti 7
• St. Francis 11, Red Wing 4
• SW Christian 3, Providence Academy 1
• Trinity 7, Eagle Ridge/UC 4
• Willmar 7, Becker 2
MINNESOTA
• Blooming Prairie 5, Medford 4
• East Grand Forks 14, Warroad 2
• Hinckley-Finlayson 19, East Central 10
• Laporte 12, Hill City/Northland 2
• Montevideo 5, MACCRAY 3
• Ottertail 8, Pillager 1
• Roseau 3, Cloquet 2
• New Richland-H-E-G 5, Kenyon-Wanamingo 4
• St. Cloud 13, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
GOLF • BOYS
METROPOLITAN AREA
At Francis A. Gross G.C.
• Breck 176, St. Anthony 197. Medalist (par 36): Teddy Koch, Breck, 36.
At Pheasant Acres G.C.
• St. Cloud Cathedral 314, Providence Academy 323. Medalists (par 71): Taylor Kroll, St. Cloud Cathedral, and Nathan Schuver, St. Cloud Cathedral, 74.
GOLF • GIRLS
GRAND INVITATIONAL
At Grand National G.C.
• Andover 357, St. Michael-Albertville 362, Monticello 394, Cloquet 402. Medalist (par 72): Anneka Voerding, Andover, 77.
lacrosse • BOYS
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville North 16, Farmington 6
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chisago Lakes 19, Rocori 0
• Herm./Proctor 13, Forest Lake 7
• Monticello 8, Brainerd 7
• Moorhead 8, Minnetonka 7
• Mounds View 9, St. Paul/Two Rivers 6
• Sartell/Sauk Rapids 12, Becker 9
• St. Cloud 14, Big Lake/Princeton 1
• Duluth at Mahtomedi
• Hastings at Cretin-D.H.
• Minneapolis at G.R./Greenway
MINNESOTA
• Rochester Century 8, Owatonna 4
lacrosse • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Totino-Grace 3, Spring Lake Park 2
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville North at Farmington
SUBURBAN EAST
• Irondale 7, Roseville 5
TRI-METRO
• Holy Angels 11, Visitation 9
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Hutchinson 19, Mound Westonka 8
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Champlin Park 19, Duluth Marshall 0
• Gentry Academy 18, GR/Greenway 5
• Lakeville South 10, Stillwater 4
• Monticello 14, Brainerd 2
• Sartell/Sauk Rapids 17, Becker 4
• St. Cloud 13, Big Lake 1
• Coon Rapids at Osseo/Park Center
• Minneapolis at Columbia Heights
MINNESOTA
• Duluth 14, Owatonna 11
SOFTBALL
METRO WEST
• Bloom. Jefferson 3, Waconia 2
• Chanhassen 1, New Prague 0
• Chaska 4, Benilde-St. Marg. 3
• Orono 9, St. Louis Park 3
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Monticello 10, Princeton 4
• St. Francis 1, North Branch 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Rogers 5, Blaine 4
ST. PAUL CITY
• Highland Park 13, Central 3
• Johnson 11, Como Park 10
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Holy Family 9, Glencoe-Silver Lake 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Belle Plaine 11, Jordan 3
• Brainerd 3, Andover 0
• Chisago Lakes 10, Grand Rapids 0
• Chisago Lakes 3, Hermantown 0
• Dassel-Cokato 14, Atwater-C-GC 0
• Kasson-Mantorville 10, Red Wing 0
• Maranatha 11, Edina 7
• South St. Paul 8, Irondale 3
• St. Anthony 10-5, Coon Rapids 9-1
MINNESOTA
• Badger/G-MR 5, Thief River Falls 4
• Barnum 13, Cromwell-Wright 3
• Esko 10, Cloquet 2
• Greenway/N-K 14, Chisholm 0
• Hayfield 12, Maple River 7
• Mankato East 4, Mankato West 2
• Marshall 6, Windom 5
• Mora 12, Crosby-Ironton 7
• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 15, Deer River 0
• Pequot Lakes 11, Long Prairie-GE 0
• Roch. Lourdes 6, Plainview-E-M 4
• Sauk Centre 15-19, Montevideo 5-3
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, Detroit Lakes 4
• Swanville 6, Parkers Prairie 3
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 6, Mtn. Lake Area 3
• Winona 2, St. Charles 1
• Winona Cotter 6, LaCrescent-Hokah 4
TENNIS • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Section 4 • semifinals
• Blake 7, Mpls. Washburn 0
Section 8
Semifinals
• Becker 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
• St. Cloud 4, Alexandria 3
Championship
• Becker 5, St. Cloud 2
CLASS 1A
Section 4 • semifinals
• Mounds Park Academy 4, Holy Angels 3
track and field • BOYS
MINNESOTA
• Rochester Mayo 88, Rochester Century 50, Rochester John Marshall 48
track and field • GIRLS
MINNESOTA
• Rochester Century 102, Rochester Mayo 67, Rochester John Marshall 17
THURSDAY
BADMINTON
STATE TOURNAMENT
Singles semifinals
• Sunshine Vang, St. Paul Highland Park, def. Sandy Vang, St. Paul Johnson, 21-11, 21-13.
• Kanlaya Thao, St. Paul Harding, def. Phlower Vang, St. Paul Highland Park, 21-19, 21-9.
Singles third place
• Sa. Vang def. P. Vang, 21-17, 10-21, 21-10.
Singles championship
• Su. Vang def. Thao, 21-15, 21-23, 21-13.
Doubles semifinals
• Birdy Xiong/Alexis Xiong, St. Paul Johnson, def. Ana Xiong/Kimberly Tobar, St. Paul Harding, 22-20, 20-22, 21-8.
• Ivy Peterson/Sanna Coma, Edina, def. Faith Moua/Lena Nguyen, St. Paul Johnson, default.
Doubles third place
• Xiong/Tobar def. Moua/Nguyen, default.
Doubles championship
• B. Xiong/A. Xiong def. Peterson/Coma, 21-13, 21-14.