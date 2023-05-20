See more of the story

FRIDAY

BASeball

LAKE

• Minnetonka 11, Edina 0

• St. Michael-Alb. 2, Hopkins 1

METRO EAST

• Hastings 10, Hill-Murray 1

• Mahtomedi 6, South St. Paul 1

• St. Thomas Academy 2, Two Rivers 1

METRO WEST

• St. Louis Park 7, Benilde-St. Marg. 3

MINNESOTA RIVER

• Belle Plaine 6, Sibley East 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Blaine 11, Rogers 3

SKYLINE

• St. Agnes 5-11, St. Croix Prep 1-0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Mounds View 5-4, Irondale 1-3

• Park of C.G. 2, East Ridge 0

• Stillwater 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

• White Bear Lake 2, Forest Lake 1

• Woodbury 10, Roseville 1

TRI-METRO

• St. Anthony 6, Fridley 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Bemidji 14, Maple Grove 7

• Bemidji 5, Osseo 1

• Buffalo 8, Moorhead 2

• Burnsville 11, Roch. John Marshall 3

• Burnsville 8, Faribault 0

• Chaska 7, Totino-Grace 4

• Chisago Lakes 4, Hermantown 1

• DeLaSalle 1, Hutchinson 0

• Delano 6, Kasson-Mantorville 1

• Duluth East 7, Coon Rapids 5

• Glencoe-SL 18, Mayer Lutheran 3

• LMAC 21, North Lakes 8

• Mankato East 11, Jordan 7

• Mpls. Washburn 5, Bloom. Kennedy 4

• Monticello 8, Anoka 7

• New London-Spicer 7, Morris/C-A 3

• New Prague 3, St. Peter 0

• Pine City 4, Mound Westonka 3

• Princeton 19, Zimmerman 0

• Spring Lake Park 16, Cambridge-Isanti 7

• St. Francis 11, Red Wing 4

• SW Christian 3, Providence Academy 1

• Trinity 7, Eagle Ridge/UC 4

• Willmar 7, Becker 2

MINNESOTA

• Blooming Prairie 5, Medford 4

• East Grand Forks 14, Warroad 2

• Hinckley-Finlayson 19, East Central 10

• Laporte 12, Hill City/Northland 2

• Montevideo 5, MACCRAY 3

• Ottertail 8, Pillager 1

• Roseau 3, Cloquet 2

• New Richland-H-E-G 5, Kenyon-Wanamingo 4

• St. Cloud 13, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

GOLF • BOYS

METROPOLITAN AREA

At Francis A. Gross G.C.

• Breck 176, St. Anthony 197. Medalist (par 36): Teddy Koch, Breck, 36.

At Pheasant Acres G.C.

• St. Cloud Cathedral 314, Providence Academy 323. Medalists (par 71): Taylor Kroll, St. Cloud Cathedral, and Nathan Schuver, St. Cloud Cathedral, 74.

GOLF • GIRLS

GRAND INVITATIONAL

At Grand National G.C.

• Andover 357, St. Michael-Albertville 362, Monticello 394, Cloquet 402. Medalist (par 72): Anneka Voerding, Andover, 77.

lacrosse • BOYS

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville North 16, Farmington 6

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Chisago Lakes 19, Rocori 0

• Herm./Proctor 13, Forest Lake 7

• Monticello 8, Brainerd 7

• Moorhead 8, Minnetonka 7

• Mounds View 9, St. Paul/Two Rivers 6

• Sartell/Sauk Rapids 12, Becker 9

• St. Cloud 14, Big Lake/Princeton 1

• Duluth at Mahtomedi

• Hastings at Cretin-D.H.

• Minneapolis at G.R./Greenway

MINNESOTA

• Rochester Century 8, Owatonna 4

lacrosse • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Totino-Grace 3, Spring Lake Park 2

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville North at Farmington

SUBURBAN EAST

• Irondale 7, Roseville 5

TRI-METRO

• Holy Angels 11, Visitation 9

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Hutchinson 19, Mound Westonka 8

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Champlin Park 19, Duluth Marshall 0

• Gentry Academy 18, GR/Greenway 5

• Lakeville South 10, Stillwater 4

• Monticello 14, Brainerd 2

• Sartell/Sauk Rapids 17, Becker 4

• St. Cloud 13, Big Lake 1

• Coon Rapids at Osseo/Park Center

• Minneapolis at Columbia Heights

MINNESOTA

• Duluth 14, Owatonna 11

SOFTBALL

METRO WEST

• Bloom. Jefferson 3, Waconia 2

• Chanhassen 1, New Prague 0

• Chaska 4, Benilde-St. Marg. 3

• Orono 9, St. Louis Park 3

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Monticello 10, Princeton 4

• St. Francis 1, North Branch 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Rogers 5, Blaine 4

ST. PAUL CITY

• Highland Park 13, Central 3

• Johnson 11, Como Park 10

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Holy Family 9, Glencoe-Silver Lake 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Belle Plaine 11, Jordan 3

• Brainerd 3, Andover 0

• Chisago Lakes 10, Grand Rapids 0

• Chisago Lakes 3, Hermantown 0

• Dassel-Cokato 14, Atwater-C-GC 0

• Kasson-Mantorville 10, Red Wing 0

• Maranatha 11, Edina 7

• South St. Paul 8, Irondale 3

• St. Anthony 10-5, Coon Rapids 9-1

MINNESOTA

• Badger/G-MR 5, Thief River Falls 4

• Barnum 13, Cromwell-Wright 3

• Esko 10, Cloquet 2

• Greenway/N-K 14, Chisholm 0

• Hayfield 12, Maple River 7

• Mankato East 4, Mankato West 2

• Marshall 6, Windom 5

• Mora 12, Crosby-Ironton 7

• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 15, Deer River 0

• Pequot Lakes 11, Long Prairie-GE 0

• Roch. Lourdes 6, Plainview-E-M 4

• Sauk Centre 15-19, Montevideo 5-3

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 8, Detroit Lakes 4

• Swanville 6, Parkers Prairie 3

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 6, Mtn. Lake Area 3

• Winona 2, St. Charles 1

• Winona Cotter 6, LaCrescent-Hokah 4

TENNIS • BOYS

CLASS 2A

Section 4 • semifinals

• Blake 7, Mpls. Washburn 0

Section 8

Semifinals

• Becker 7, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

• St. Cloud 4, Alexandria 3

Championship

• Becker 5, St. Cloud 2

CLASS 1A

Section 4 • semifinals

• Mounds Park Academy 4, Holy Angels 3

track and field • BOYS

MINNESOTA

• Rochester Mayo 88, Rochester Century 50, Rochester John Marshall 48

track and field • GIRLS

MINNESOTA

• Rochester Century 102, Rochester Mayo 67, Rochester John Marshall 17

THURSDAY

BADMINTON

STATE TOURNAMENT

Singles semifinals

• Sunshine Vang, St. Paul Highland Park, def. Sandy Vang, St. Paul Johnson, 21-11, 21-13.

• Kanlaya Thao, St. Paul Harding, def. Phlower Vang, St. Paul Highland Park, 21-19, 21-9.

Singles third place

• Sa. Vang def. P. Vang, 21-17, 10-21, 21-10.

Singles championship

• Su. Vang def. Thao, 21-15, 21-23, 21-13.

Doubles semifinals

• Birdy Xiong/Alexis Xiong, St. Paul Johnson, def. Ana Xiong/Kimberly Tobar, St. Paul Harding, 22-20, 20-22, 21-8.

• Ivy Peterson/Sanna Coma, Edina, def. Faith Moua/Lena Nguyen, St. Paul Johnson, default.

Doubles third place

• Xiong/Tobar def. Moua/Nguyen, default.

Doubles championship

• B. Xiong/A. Xiong def. Peterson/Coma, 21-13, 21-14.