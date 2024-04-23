GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former Green Bay player Kayla Karius is returning to her alma mater to take over for Kevin Borseth, who retired two weeks ago.

Karius played for Green Bay from 2007-11, when she was known as Kayla Tetschlag. She coached South Dakota the last two seasons and posted a 37-29 record, including a 23-13 mark this year that included a WNIT appearance.

She will be introduced at a Thursday news conference.

''This is the premier women's basketball program in our state and is located in one of the most innovative and booming communities,'' Karius said Tuesday in a statement released by the school. ''I look forward to carrying on a strong tradition of championships on the court and excellence in the classroom.''

During her playing career, Karius helped Green Bay earn three NCAA Tournament berths and reach the Sweet 16 her senior season. She was named the 2011 Horizon League player of the year.

Before becoming South Dakota's head coach in 2022, Karius had stints as an assistant at South Dakota (2016-18), Wisconsin (2018-21) and Drake (2021-22).

''Kayla epitomized the Green Bay way as a player, and she is a rising star as a coach,'' athletic director Josh Moon said in a statement. ''She will take this program to even greater heights. It's so special for our team to be able to be led by someone who has been in their shoes and believes to her core of the power of Green Bay basketball.''

Karius takes over a Green Bay program that went 27-7 and reached the NCAA Tournament this season in Borseth's final year. Borseth went 821-316 in a 37-year head coaching career that included two stints at Green Bay as well as stops at Michigan Tech and Michigan. He ranks 16th among all Division I women's basketball coaches in total wins.

Borseth went 509-146 at Green Bay from 1998-2007 and 2012-24. Green Bay made 13 NCAA Tournament appearances under him.

