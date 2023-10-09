Wildest dreams weekend for Minnesota football fans: No. 2 Michigan, Patrick Mahomes and more
Football Across Minnesota: The best weekend of football watching is coming. The No. 2 Wolverines and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will test the Gophers and Vikings in town, after some prep rivalries get the weekend party started.
Inside the Twin Cities 'quarterback school.' It's a place to find an extra edge
Football Across Minnesota: Boys as young as 9 years old and as old as varsity starters sign up for training sessions, trying to get ahead and stay ahead in one of the most complicated positions in sports.
At Minnesota Duluth, Kyle Walljasper is a hard-charging bulldog of a quarterback
Football Across Minnesota: Kyle Walljasper is the hammer, not the nail, as he runs through opponents for undefeated Minnesota Duluth. There's also a former East Ridge QB shredding D-II and it's prove-it week for the Gophers and Vikings.
Longest road to a Minnesota football sideline involved swimming, punting and a VW van
Football Across Minnesota: Boomer Roepke is calling plays in St. Paul, and how he got to the University of Northwestern is quite a story. Also: Telling games ahead for Gophers, Vikings and a QB who threw eight TD passes.
Football Across Minnesota '22: Columns by Chip Scoggins
Columnist Chip Scoggins goes into storyteller mode with tales from all levels of football in the state.