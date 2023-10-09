The Gophers vs. Michigan for the Little Brown Jug. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in town to face the Vikings. If Taylor Swift shows up? Reality might surpass a dream weekend for football.

Wildest dreams weekend for Minnesota football fans: No. 2 Michigan, Patrick Mahomes and more

October 03, 2023 - 6:27 PM

Football Across Minnesota: The best weekend of football watching is coming. The No. 2 Wolverines and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will test the Gophers and Vikings in town, after some prep rivalries get the weekend party started.

Inside the Twin Cities 'quarterback school.' It's a place to find an extra edge

Baylor Smith, 10, was one of the young quarterbacks running drills last weekend with Cleveland McCoy.

September 26, 2023 - 7:37 PM

Football Across Minnesota: Boys as young as 9 years old and as old as varsity starters sign up for training sessions, trying to get ahead and stay ahead in one of the most complicated positions in sports.

At Minnesota Duluth, Kyle Walljasper is a hard-charging bulldog of a quarterback

Good luck trying to keep Kyle Walljasper out of the end zone on a QB sneak.

September 19, 2023 - 11:33 AM

Football Across Minnesota: Kyle Walljasper is the hammer, not the nail, as he runs through opponents for undefeated Minnesota Duluth. There's also a former East Ridge QB shredding D-II and it's prove-it week for the Gophers and Vikings.

Longest road to a Minnesota football sideline involved swimming, punting and a VW van

Northwestern tight end Nolan Howle listens to coaching from Boomer Roepke, the offensive coordinator for the University of Northwestern-St. Paul.

September 12, 2023 - 8:42 AM

Football Across Minnesota: Boomer Roepke is calling plays in St. Paul, and how he got to the University of Northwestern is quite a story. Also: Telling games ahead for Gophers, Vikings and a QB who threw eight TD passes.

Football Across Minnesota '22: Columns by Chip Scoggins

 November 29, 2022 - 10:06 PM

Columnist Chip Scoggins goes into storyteller mode with tales from all levels of football in the state.