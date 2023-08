Flotsam River Circus begins a 650 mile journey downriver

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Flotsam River Circus wrapped up their Twin Cities performances with a show at Hidden Falls Regional Park Sunday night in St. Paul. Over the next six weeks, the troupe of musicians, circus artists, and puppeteers traveling on a handmade raft, will be giving free performances in riverfront towns along the way to St. Louis. Their next performance is Monday night in Hastings.