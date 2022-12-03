Firefighters battled a fire Saturday at a vacant four-story apartment building in south Minneapolis.

Fire crews responded just after 6 a.m. to reports of smoke coming from a vacant, boarded-up building at 2312 Lyndale Avenue South. The firefighters found heavy smoke billowing from the second floor, according to a news release from the Minneapolis Fire Department. Crews searched the building, which the department said was occupied by squatters. One person jumped from a second-floor window, the department said, and was reported in stable condition after being tended to by HCMC paramedics on the scene.

Fire crews were forced to leave the building due to the extent of the fire, which spread to all floors. Part of the roof and an exterior wall collapsed in the alley.

Crews laid additional lines to protect neighboring buildings, which include apartment buildings and the Leaning Tower of Pizza restaurant.

Fire crews remained on the scene as in a "defensive fire attack" about two hours after they first responded, officials said. A fire department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a late-Saturday message seeking an update on the situation.