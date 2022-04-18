An early Monday fire in the basement of a Rochester church caused a considerable amount of damage, but a working alarm system and sprinklers kept things from becoming much worse.

Crews went to the Peace United Church of Christ just after 2 a.m. Monday after an alarm alerted them to the fire. Firefighters arrived and found a large amount of thick black smoke in the building at 1503 2nd Avenue NE., said fire department spokesman K.C. Clark.

The fire broke out in the church's lower level in an area between the sanctuary and an attached preschool. A portable water extinguisher was used to knock the main fire down. An overhead sprinkler head also had activated before firefighters arrived, which helped keep the fire from spreading, Clark said.

Damage was mainly confined to the area of the blaze, but there was a significant amount of smoke on both the main and lower levels, Clark said.

"Nearly all parts of the church will need remediation due to the smoke," Clark said. "Things might have been much worse had the church not had an automatic smoke and fire alarm. Had the building not been protected by an alarm system, it is likely the building would have sustained significant fire damage," Clark said.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

No one was in the building at the time, and no firefighters were hurt, Clark said.

Officials have not determined a cause.