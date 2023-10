Family, friends, first responders gather to plant tree for 7-year-old killed in bicycle accident

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Family, friends, and first responders gathered outside 7-year-old Penelope Thompson's home to plant a tree in her honor Oct. 10, 2023. Thompson died when a motorist hit her while riding her bicycle in early September.