Faithful mourn Benedict XVI

With bells tolling, tens of thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI, who made history by resigning the papacy, at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one.
By
Kevin Martin
January 05, 2023 - 10:47 AM
Pope Francis, centre, sits by the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI St. Peter’s Square during a funeral mass at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Antonio Calanni, Associated Press
Faithful attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
Ben Curtis, Associated Press
Pope Francis touches the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI before it is carried away after a funeral mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Ben Curtis, Associated Press
Antonio Calanni, Associated Press
A woman holds a cross as she waits the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
Pope Francis, right, leaves as the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is carrying after a funeral mass at St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Antonio Calanni, Associated Press
Ben Curtis, Associated Press
Some of the thousands of mourners gathered in a foggy St. Peter’s Square for the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Alessandro Grassani, New York Times
The coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is carried inside Saint Peter church after the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Vatican.
Vatican Media via Associated Press
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s zinc casket is sealed inside the Vatican Grotto Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, after his funeral mass presided over by Pope Francis at the Vatican.
Vatican Media via Associated Press
Holy communion vessels are filled ahead of the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.
Andrew Medichini, Associated Press
A musician from Bavaria, Germany, arrives into St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, ahead of the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
People occupy their positions at the St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican ahead of the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Domenico Stinellis, Associated Press
Domenico Stinellis, Associated Press
At lone figure looks out over a foggy St. PeterÕs Square on the morning of the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI, at the Vatican on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.