Last year, Minnesota United playmaking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso made the MLS All-Star Game roster, but he was injured and didn't play against the Mexican League stars in Los Angeles.

This time, in an uneven season starting to gather some steam, he has a hometown advantage on his side for the Aug. 10 game at Allianz Field.

"I've got 12 picks, so I think there's a good chance he might get in," Loons coach Adrian Heath said.

Heath is the MLS All-Star team coach because the game will be played in his home stadium, and he gets to choose 12 players for a 26-man roster — after MLS players, fans and media select the first 12, and before league Commissioner Don Garber selects the final two.

Voting ended Friday, and results will be announced beginning July 12.

Heath is a lock to choose Reynoso as one of his 12 picks. He said other Loons players — namely goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and right-side attacker Robin Lod — are worthy of balloting or his consideration.

"You know what my feelings are about Reynoso; he showed little glimpses of it the other night," Heath told reporters Friday after Reynoso scored twice in Wednesday's 3-2 victory at the L.A. Galaxy. "I don't think there has been anybody a better keeper than Dayne this year and Robin Lod gets double figure [goals] nearly every season.

"So I think they're the three who might have a chance and they'll have more of a chance because I do have a vote. So we'll see."

St. Clair's competition for one of two rosters spots are veteran MLS keepers Sean Johnson of New York City FC and Andre Blake of Philadelphia.

"Everyone in the league definitely wants to be part of that game," said St. Clair, who is contending for Canada's third and final keeper spot in the World Cup that starts in November in Qatar. "It's the All-Star Game. It has a lot to do with the fans. Their voting, of course, is important and especially being in Minnesota in front of our fans, it'd be wonderful."

Count Reynoso as one of those everyones who want to play in an All-Star Game, something of a uniquely American concept.

"It would be a prize for the effort one puts in every day, so hopefully I get that opportunity," Reynoso said in Spanish through a team interpreter. "There are other teammates of mine who could have the possibility to be on that roster because they're playing at a good level. Hopefully, I can be on that team. It's a lovely game, great for all to enjoy."

Reynoso was asked about his coach, who is set to select 12 players and coach the MLS team.

"He's the coach, I'll let him decide," Reynoso said. "Whatever is meant to be will happen."

New role for Lod

The Loons played Real Salt Lake on Sunday without central midfielders and fellow Hondurans Kervin Arriaga and Joseph Rosales. Arriaga is injured and Rosales was suspended for the night. Heath answered by moving right-side attacker Lod back to that central-midfield spot next to captain Wil Trapp for the first time as a starter.

Franco Fragapane, Reynoso and Bongokuhle Hlongwane aligned together behind starting striker Luis Amarilla, who left the Galaxy game limping with hurting adductor muscles in the first half but started Sunday.

Williams is back

Loons play-by-play announcer Callum Williams was back in the broadcast booth and feeling better Sunday after he was a late scratch for the Galaxy game because of a medical issue. Minnesota United Chief Soccer Officer Manny Lagos served as an emergency replacement alongside analyst Kyndra de St. Aubin on Wednesday.