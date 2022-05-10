A worker at an electrical job site southwest of the Twin Cities was run over by a piece of equipment Tuesday morning and killed, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 9:10 a.m. along Hwy. 99 near County Road 140, where the Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative was working on the power line system, the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office said.

The worker was identified as Tanner K. Dosch, 23, of Belle Plaine.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Dosch was in the bucket of a skid loader driven by a fellow employee. The skid loader went off the highway shoulder, into the ditch and ran over Dosch's harness rope, pulling him from the bucket and leading to him being run over by the piece of machinery.

Employees of the electric cooperative immediately began providing first aid to Dosch, and rescue efforts were continued by emergency medical personnel, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by several agencies, including the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration.