A 31-year-old massage therapist has been charged with molesting a client of his at an Edina studio this past summer.

Corbin M. Braunheim, of St. Paul, was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with his session with a woman on July 24 at the Elements Therapeutic Massage franchise in the Yorktown shopping plaza.

Braunheim was charged by summons and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Jan. 6. Messages were left with him seeking a response to the allegations. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

The woman reported to police that she was referred to Braunheim for a massage. She made the appointment "to relieve the stress [she] was experience of the passing of a close family member," the complaint read.

She said Braunheim penetrated her three times with his hand over the course of the session, according to the complaint. She left without saying anything, then returned to retrieve an undergarment.

The woman said Braunheim handed her the clothing and said something to the effect of "this is embarrassing," the complaint read.

The studio's list of staff members does not include Braunheim. The studio's manager was not immediately available Thursday to comment about the case.

An Elements spokeswoman at corporate headquarters in the Denver area said she would speak about the case later Thursday. Elements studios are owned and operated by franchisees. There are nearly 250 locations in more than 30 states and British Columbia.