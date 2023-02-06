Powerful earthquake kills thousands

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing thousands. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble.
Associated Press
February 06, 2023 - 8:15 AM
A man searches for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Men search for people among the debris in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
A baby is rescued from a destroyed building in Malatya, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
DIA Images via AP
Earthquake victims receive treatment at the al-Rahma Hospital in the town of Darkush, Idlib province, northern Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Civil defense workers and residents search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Ghaith Alsayed, Associated Press
People walk next to a mosque destroyed by an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
DIA images via AP
Rescue operations are undertaken to save people trapped beneath the rubble in Gaziantep, after an earthquake struck southern Turkey.
Zakariya Yahya/IMAGESLIVE via ZUMA Press
A man carries the body of an earthquake victim in the Besnia village near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Women cry as they watch while the emergency teams search for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
People rescue a woman from the debris in Iskenderun, southern Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
(Depo Photos via AP)
A woman light candles during a candle light vigil for the victims of earthquake in Syria and Turkey, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.