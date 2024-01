Earth shattered global heat record in 2023, E.U. agency says

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

In one of the first of several teams of science agencies to calculate how off-the-charts warm 2023 was, the European climate agency Copernicus said the year was 1.48 degrees Celsius (2.66 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.