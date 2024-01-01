An overnight shooting in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood is the city's first homicide of 2024.

St. Paul police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Van Buren Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Monday by a caller who asked police to come out to remove people who had gathered there. While on their way, officers received calls of shots fired at the home and then another call from someone who said they were taking an injured person to the hospital.

Officers arrived at the home and found evidence of a shooting but no victims. At about that time, a man with apparent gunshot injuries was brought into United Hospital. He died a short time later.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim and the cause of death, police said Monday.

Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and who is responsible. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call police at 651-266-5650.