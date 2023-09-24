Duluth and part of the North Shore are under a flood warning until 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A flood advisory issued Sunday morning was upgraded to a warning around 11:30 a.m. in parts of Lake and St. Louis counties along Lake Superior. In the last 24 hours, some parts of the North Shore region have seen more than 4 inches of rain.

In Duluth, there are reports of flooding in central and east neighborhoods, including confirmed reports of flooding across the road in the Lakeside area, said Karen Eagle, senior meteorologist at the NWS forecast office in Duluth. The NWS also has reports of flooding at West Palm Street near Coffee Creek.

A press release issued Sunday says the city is monitoring areas of concern, including a sewer overflow at 22nd Avenue East, high water levels at Chester Creek near the Armory and flooded roads near Krenzen Auto and Target.

The main thing for people to be aware of is to "turn around, don't drown," Eagle said. "That's the main slogan that we have — just not to cross areas of water flowing rapidly. Anything over a few inches can lift a car up and move that away."

Eagle said the NWS is expecting widely scattered showers in the area through Sunday and possibly into Monday evening.

Duluth has had a soggy September: Earlier this month, dramatic flash flooding prompted water buildup on Interstate 35 and caused the closure of Superior Street.

As of Sunday morning, NWS had recorded 6.78 inches of rain so far this month — more than 4 inches above the normal rainfall levels for September, 2.71 inches, according to Eagle.