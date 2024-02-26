Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A driver passing on a two-lane highway in western Wisconsin struck and killed another motorist in a head-on crash, officials said.

The collision occurred north of Menomonie about 12:50 p.m. Sunday on Hwy. 25, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

A 56-year-old pickup truck driver from Chetek, Wis., was heading south near Northline Road, began to pass a slower-moving vehicle and "drove head-on into a passenger car," a statement from the patrol read.

The car's driver, a 57-year-old man from nearby Boyceville, died at the scene, according to the patrol. The pickup driver was taken by emergency responders to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the patrol added. The patrol has yet to identify either motorist.



