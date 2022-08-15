A driver died passed a slower vehicle on a northern Minnesota highway, lost control of his vehicle, and crashed, officials said.

The wreck occurred at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Angora Township on Hwy. 63 about 18 miles north of Virginia, Minn., the State Patrol said.

The driver, a 59-year-old man from nearby Cook, was heading north on the highway in a Corvette, "passed another vehicle and lost control, leaving the roadway and rolled," a patrol statement read.

The patrol has yet to release the driver's identity.