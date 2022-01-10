A 51-year-old driver has died four days after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Lino Lakes, authorities said Monday.

Jeffrey S. Kuchar, of Arden Hills, suffered multiple injuries in the crash about 6:50 a.m. last Tuesday in Lino Lakes, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Police said Monday that the impact of the crash left both vehicles totaled.

Kuchar died on Saturday at HCMC, the examiner's office said.

The examiner's office said was driving near NE. 125th Avenue and Sunset Avenue and was hit by another driver.

Kuchar was the only driver who was hospitalized, police said Monday. The other driver was identified as Riley Nelson, 22, of Lino Lakes.

Police said alcohol use by either driver was not suspected. Both drivers had on seat belts, police added.