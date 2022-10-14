Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A driver crossed the center line on a two-lane highway and died after colliding with an oncoming semitrailer truck Thursday in southwestern Minnesota.

Arthur Stephen, 27, of Hastings, was going east on Hwy. 30 east of Pipestone when he drifted across the center line near 150th Avenue about 6:55 a.m. and struck a westbound truck, the State Patrol said.

Stephen, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

The truck driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not hurt, the patrol said.