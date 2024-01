Divers begin the new year with a chilling plunge into Lake Minnetonka

Participants in the 2024 ALARC Charity Ice Dive jumped off the docks due to an unusually mild start to winter. According to founder Bill Doc Wenmark, the last time Lake Minnetonka was not frozen over was the winter of 1877-78.