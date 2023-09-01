DFL state Rep. Dan Wolgamott of St. Cloud has admitted to being drunk when a state trooper pulled him over this summer just outside Mora.

Wolgamott, 32, pleaded guilty this week in Kanabec County District Court to a fourth-degree count of driving above the legal blood alcohol limit of 0.08% on July 7. Law enforcement measured his blood alcohol content at 0.09%.

The plea agreement between the defense and the prosecution calls for a 45-day jail term to be set aside for two years, a $400 fine and various other requirements, which he said he has already met. Wolgamott said last month he has taken six chemical health assessments and received risk scores of zero. He said he also has participated in a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel.

Wolgamott is in his third term and serves as speaker pro tempore, a role that sees him preside over House floor sessions when DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman is absent.

He was arrested July 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated by a state trooper who observed his vehicle swerving. According to the incident report, the trooper was looking for the vehicle after a report of a person drinking in a liquor store parking lot.

The legislator also was driving with expired registration and lacked a front plate on his car, according to the incident report.

Security camera footage from the North Country Bottle Shop in Mora purportedly showed Wolgamott pulling up to the store, entering and leaving a few minutes later with a brown bag and beverage case.

As he placed the items in his trunk, Wolgamott appeared to pull out a large bottle containing a clear liquid and take a chug, according to the footage provided to the Star Tribune. He then placed the bottle back in his trunk, left in his car and was pulled over within minutes.

