Derek Hitchner of Minneapolis defeated Justin Biwer of San Diego 3 and 2 in the round of 16 in the U.S. Men's Amateur in Paramus, N.J.

Earlier in the day, Hitchner beat Josh Gliege of Meridian, Idaho, 3 and 2 in the round of 32.

Hitchner will play Shea Lague of Jamul, Calif., on Friday morning in the quarterfinals at Ridgewood Country Club.

Hitchner played six years of varsity golf at Blake and was 2016 Class 2A state high school champion and the 2021 MGA State Amateur champ. He played four seasons at Pepperdine in college.

A contingent from Hazeltine National Golf Club has been in New Jersey this week preparing to host the 2024 U.S. Amateur in Chaska. The last time it was played at Hazeltine was in 2006.

JERRY ZGODA